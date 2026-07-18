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Rumfield erupts for 4 hits, Sugano efficient in return from injured list as Rockies beat Reds 10-3

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By AP News
Reds Rockies Baseball

Reds Rockies Baseball

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DENVER (AP) — TJ Rumfield had a two-run homer during a four-hit game and Tomoyuki Sugano threw efficiently into the seventh in his return from the injured list as the Colorado Rockies beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-3 on Saturday.

Sugano (9-4) didn’t appear bothered by back issues that landed him on the 15-day IL earlier this month. He went 6 1/3 innings and struck out three while walking none. Two of the three runs the right-hander allowed came off solo homers from Reds catcher Jose Trevino.

The 36-year-old Sugano improved to 4-0 over his four starts against NL Central teams this season, including 2-0 versus the Reds. He couldn’t solve Trevino, who had his third career multihomer game.

Sugano was staked to a seven-run lead after three innings. It was part of a big day at the plate for the Rockies, who had four players with at least two hits. The four-hit game was a career-best for Rumfield. He also had a pair of RBI singles to go with his 456-foot homer to right-center for four RBIs

At 40-60, the Rockies are three wins from matching their win total of a season ago (43-119). They need to go 23-39 the rest of the way to avoid a fourth straight 100-loss season.

Reds righty Rhett Lowder (3-7) allowed eight runs in 2 1/3 innings. He was in the rotation as Nick Lodolo heals from a blister on his left index finger.

Up next

The Reds will start RHP Hunter Greene (1-1, 6.97 ERA) on Sunday to close out the three-game series. The Rockies counter with RHP Ryan Feltner (3-3, 4.55).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer

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