Nolan Arenado closes in on 2,000 career hits, Diamondbacks top the Cardinals 5-3

PHOENIX (AP) — Nolan Arenado had a two-run double as he closes on 2,000 career hits, Brandon Pfaadt had another good day on the mound since returning from the minors and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 on Saturday.

The D-backs scored three runs in the third — all with two outs — to make it 4-0. Ketel Marte scored on a wild pitch and then Arenado delivered a two-run double down the left field line.

The 35-year-old Arenado is two hits shy of 2,000. The eight-time All-Star is playing his first season with the D-backs after five seasons with the Cardinals and eight with the Colorado Rockies.

Pfaadt (4-1) gave up two runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings, striking out three. He’s surrendered only five earned runs over 21 innings (2.14 ERA) in four starts since returning from a month-long stint in the minors.

Gabriel Moreno and Marte each added two hits for the D-backs, who have won five out of their last six. Paul Sewald earned his 23rd save in 24 chances despite giving up a solo homer to Jimmy Crooks.

All-Star right fielder Jordan Walker — who won the Home Run Derby on Monday — had an RBI single in the sixth to help the Cardinals cut the deficit to 5-2. JJ Wetherholt and Alec Burleson both had two hits.

Cardinals righty Dustin May (5-7) gave up five runs on eight hits and four walks over five innings. The 28-year-old has struggled over his last five starts, giving up 18 earned runs over 16 1/3 innings for a 9.92 ERA.

Up next

The D-backs will start All-Star LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (8-3, 2.29 ERA) on Sunday while the Cardinals counter with RHP Andre Pallante (10-6, 3.96).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Baseball Writer