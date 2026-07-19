Schwarber, Turner and Luzardo lead the Phillies to a 6-1 victory over the Mets

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit his major league-leading 33rd home run, fellow All-Star Jesús Luzardo allowed two hits in five strong innings and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the New York Mets 6-1 on Saturday.

Trea Turner also went deep for the Phillies and finished 3 for 4 with a walk. He scored three times. Bryce Harper had a two-run single.

Tyrone Taylor homered for the last-place Mets.

The start of the game was moved up an hour to 3:05 p.m., due to the threat of storms. Play was halted in the bottom of the seventh because of rain and resumed after a 48-minute delay.

Luzardo (9-4) picked up where he left off in the first half this season, when he earned his first All-Star selection. After pitching a perfect inning Tuesday night during the Midsummer Classic in Philadelphia, he struck out seven and walked two. Taylor’s second-inning drive to left field and fourth-inning single were the only hits off the 25-year-old lefty.

On a hot, muggy afternoon with a game-time temperature of 87 degrees and lingering hazy skies due to the wildfires in Canada and Minnesota, interim manager Don Mattingly pulled Luzardo after 90 pitches.

Philadelphia scored four runs off Sean Manaea (2-5). Making his seventh start since rejoining the Mets’ rotation on June 13, Manaea gave up seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Schwarber, runner-up in Monday’s All-Star Home Run Derby, clubbed an 85 mph cutter into the second deck in right for a two-run shot in the first. Turner’s solo homer in the fifth and Alec Bohm’s RBI single later in the inning made it 4-1.

The Phillies improved to 41-14 in games started by Luzardo, Zack Wheeler or Cristopher Sánchez.

Mets second baseman Marcus Semien played for the first time since June 25 and went 0 for 4 with a strikeout. He was reinstated from the injured list Thursday after being sidelined by a left hip flexor strain.

Juan Soto, the Mets’ lone All-Star, was back in the lineup after exiting in the eighth inning of New York’s series-opening 4-1 win on Thursday due to left calf soreness. He went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts.

Up next

Mets RHP Nolan McLean (6-6, 3.52 ERA) faces RHP Alan Rangel (0-2, 4.19) in the series finale Sunday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press