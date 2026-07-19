Pitching-strapped Cubs acquire RHP Aaron Civale from the Athletics for a minor leaguer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs acquired right-hander Aaron Civale and cash considerations from the Athletics for minor league righty Aiden Moffett following their 6-2 win over Minnesota on Saturday.

This will be the 31-year-old Civale’s second tour with pitching-depleted Chicago after splitting the 2025 season between the Brewers, White Sox and Cubs. He’s 5-7 with a 5.42 ERA in 16 games (15 starts) this season with the Athletics, who designated him for assignment Wednesday.

Civale signed a one-year contract with the Athletics in February. He had been claimed off waivers by the Cubs on Aug. 31, 2025.

The righty was 1-0 with one save and a 2.08 ERA in five relief appearances over 13 innings with the Cubs during the remainder of the 2025 regular season. He tossed 4 1/3 scoreless innings in one relief outing in the postseason, against Milwaukee.

Civale is 48-51 with a 4.26 ERA over eight major league seasons with six teams.

The Cubs pitching staff, especially their rotation, has been raked by injuries. Cade Horton is out for the season (Tommy John surgery), and Jameson Taillon (hamstring), Edward Cabrera (hamstring/abductor) Ben Brown (neck) and Justin Steele (elbow) remain sidelined.

Moffett, 22, is 1-2 with a 9.67 ERA and one save in 17 games in relief for the Arizona Complex League Cubs and Single-A Myrtle Beach this season.

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