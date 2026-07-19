A’s rebound and rout Nationals 15-1 to stop 10-game skid as Ginn takes no-hitter into 7th inning

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — J.T. Ginn took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and the Athletics routed the Washington Nationals 15-1 to end their 10-game losing streak Saturday night.

Jacob Wilson, Tyler Soderstrom and Carlos Cortes homered to help the A’s bounce back 24 hours after a 23-4 loss to Washington, their most lopsided defeat in more than 70 years.

Ginn (8-6) allowed one hit in 6 1/3 scoreless innings. He struck out seven and walked three.

The 27-year-old right-hander retired 19 of the first 22 batters he faced and lost his bid for a no-hitter when Keibert Ruiz lined a clean single to center field with one out in the seventh.

After that, Ginn was pulled by manager Mark Kotsay and received a standing ovation.

Ruiz also singled in the ninth and scored on Jorbit Vivas’ sacrifice fly. Vivas, an infielder, pitched for the Nationals for the second consecutive night. He worked the eighth inning and allowed one run, one hit, one walk and a hit batter.

Wilson and Soderstrom each scored three times. They both homered off starter Zack Littell (7-7), who gave up eight runs, eight hits and four walks in six innings.

Shea Langeliers added a three-run double in the seventh. Wilson and Jeff McNeil each had three of the team’s 13 hits as the A’s stopped their fourth losing streak of 10 games or more over the last five seasons.

One night after getting hammered by the Nationals, the Athletics batted around and scored five runs in the first inning.

After Ginn struck out the side on 13 pitches in the top of the first, Wilson drove Littell’s first pitch into the left-field stands for a leadoff homer. Four other A’s players drove in runs during the inning.

Up next

Nationals LHP Foster Griffin (10-2, 2.77 ERA) faces Athletics LHP Jacob Lopez (4-3, 6.83) on Sunday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press