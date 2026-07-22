Machado homers twice, Tatis hits longest homer of season to lead Padres to 8-3 win over Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — Manny Machado homered twice, Fernando Tatis Jr. hit the longest home run in the majors this season, and the San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 8-3 on Tuesday night to even a four-game road series at 1-1.

Tatis’ two-run shot in the eighth traveled 474 feet. The previous longest of the season was a 473-foot shot by Braves catcher Drake Baldwin.

San Diego took the lead in the first when Ty France singled to center field, driving in Tatis.

Atlanta responded with a two-run second inning before the Padres regained momentum with three runs in the fourth. Jackson Merrill homered, while Tatis and Luis Rengifo each drove in a run.

Braves manager Walt Weiss opted to keep pitcher Reynaldo López (4-3, 3.50 ERA) on the mound to start the fifth. Right-hander JR Ritchie relieved López after Machado hit his second homer of the night to lead off the inning.

López allowed nine hits and five runs in 4 1/3 innings while striking out six.

Atlanta had runners in scoring position in the sixth, but Brewer Hicklen struck out swinging and ended the inning with the bases loaded. Jim Jarvis put the Braves back on the board in the bottom of the seventh as Padres pitcher Bradgley Rodriguez was called for a balk.

Walker Buehler (6-5, 5.36 ERA) earned the win after allowing two hits, two runs and striking out three in 5 2/3 innings.

Up next

Padres RHP Michael King (6-7, 3.34 ERA) will start for San Diego in game three of the series on Wednesday night. Braves manager Walt Weiss said he will announce Wednesday’s pitcher after the game, though Martín Pérez (6-6, 3.54 ERA) returning from injury is not out of the picture.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By MAURA CAREY

AP Sports Writer