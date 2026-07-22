A’s place rookie Joshua Kuroda-Grauer on injured list following surgery for ruptured testicle

PHOENIX (AP) — The Athletics placed rookie infielder Joshua Kuroda-Grauer on the 10-day injured list Tuesday following emergency surgery for a ruptured testicle caused by a foul ball the night before.

The A’s also put right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. on the 15-day injured list with a right hip impingement, retroactive to July 19, prior to Tuesday night’s game against Arizona. Right-hander Hayden Juenger and infielder Max Muncy were recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to fill their roster spots.

The A’s said Kuroda-Grauer was resting comfortably a day after fouling a ball into his groin in the fifth inning of their 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks on Monday night. Kuroda-Grauer fell to the ground in pain, but stayed in the game and managed to hit a single before being replaced at third base by Donovan Walton in the sixth.

Called up June 29 from the minors, Kuroda-Grauer batted .417 with seven doubles in his first 16 big league games before the injury. He hit his first career homer in the second inning Monday.

Leiter is out with a hip impingement for the second time this season after going on the injured list June 17. The 35-year-old has not allowed a run in 17 of his last 18 games, compiling a 0.50 ERA during that stretch. He is 0-1 with a 4.28 ERA and four saves in 36 relief appearances overall this year.

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