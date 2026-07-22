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Hunter Goodman’s go-ahead homer in 8th inning lifts Rockies to 8-7 victory over Nationals

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By AP News
Nationals Rockies Baseball

Nationals Rockies Baseball

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DENVER (AP) — Hunter Goodman hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning to offset a pair of two-run shots by CJ Abrams, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Washington Nationals 8-7 on Tuesday night.

Clayton Beeter (3-3) gave up Goodman’s 31st homer — on a 3-2 pitch — before Jordan Romano struck out two in the ninth for his seventh save. Juan Mejia (3-6) worked a scoreless eighth for the win.

José Tena had a two-out single off Rockies starter Michael Lorenzen in the first and Abrams homered for the third straight game for a 2-0 lead.

Mickey Moniak hit an RBI single as Colorado answered with a four-run second against rookie opener Carson Palmquist. Troy Johnston added a sacrifice fly, and Jake McCarthy doubled in a run before scoring on a two-out single by rookie Cole Carrigg, who had three of Colorado’s 12 hits.

Abrams homered again — his 24th — with Tena aboard to tie it 4-all in the third. Abrams has 78 RBIs to match the Cardinals’ Jordan Walker for most in the majors.

Willi Castro hit a leadoff double in the third against Nationals reliever Miles Mikolas before scoring on Kyle Karros’ groundout for a 5-4 lead.

James Wood delivered a two-out, two-run double to put the Nationals ahead 6-5 and chase Lorenzen, who allowed six runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Goodman doubled and scored on a two-out single by TJ Rumfield to tie it in the fifth, and Moniak led off the sixth with his 16th homer to put the Rockies ahead 7-6.

Wood doubled in the seventh off Jimmy Herget before scoring on pinch-hitter Jorbit Vivas’ sacrifice fly to tie it at 7.

Palmquist was tagged for four runs and four hits over 1 2/3 innings in his seventh big league appearance, and Mikolas gave up three runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Up next

Nationals RHP Cade Cavalli (6-4, 3.78 ERA) starts Wednesday opposite Rockies RHP Gabriel Hughes (0-1, 3.14).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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