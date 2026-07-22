Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
87.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Houston Astros ship Nate Pearson to Kansas City after DFA, landing prospect Max Martin

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Twins Astros Baseball

Twins Astros Baseball

Photo Icon View Photo

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros traded right-hander Nate Pearson to Kansas City for pitching prospect Max Martin on Wednesday.

The move comes after Pearson was designated for assignment by the Astros on Sunday. He went 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA in 16 games this season.

The veteran is 10-6 with a 4.99 ERA in 139 career games over six MLB seasons that included stops in Toronto and with the Chicago Cubs.

The 22-year-old Martin is 6-2 with a 2.01 ERA in 26 relief appearances across two levels of Class-A ball this season. The right-hander was a 10th-round pick in the 2025 draft.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.