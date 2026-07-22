Dobbins throws 6 innings and Wetherholt homers to lead the Cardinals to a 1-0 win over Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Hunter Dobbins scattered six hits over six innings, JJ Wetherholt hit a home run in the sixth and the St. Louis Cardinals held on for a 1-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

Dobbins, recalled from Triple-A Memphis for Wednesday’s start, struck out five and walked none to help St. Louis snap a four-game losing streak and end the Angels’ three-game win streak.

Luis Gastelum threw a scoreless seventh, George Soriano had a 1-2-3 eighth and closer Riley O’Brien struck out Oswald Peraza with an 80-mph sweeper and Josh Lowe with a 98-mph sinker with two on in the ninth for his 26th save.

Dobbins (2-1) escaped a first-and-third, two-out jam in the second, a two-on, one-out jam in the third and a first-and-third, two-out jam in the fourth. That inning ended with Cardinals third baseman Blaze Jordan reaching into the third-base dugout to snag Tyler Heineman’s popup.

Angels starter Reid Detmers (3-7), expected to be a top target of contenders looking to acquire starting pitching before the Aug. 3 trade deadline, blanked the Cardinals on one hit through five innings despite walking two to open the fifth.

The left-hander escaped the fifth with the help of third baseman Vaughn Grissom, who made a backhand diving stop of Jose Fermin’s grounder, scrambled to the bag for a forceout and threw to first to complete a double play. Jordan struck out to end the inning.

But with one out in the sixth, Detmers (3-7) left a fastball up to Wetherholt, who lined his 15th homer of the season over the wall in center to break the tie and knock Detmers out of the game.

Up next

Cardinals RHP Michael McGreevy (4-7, 2.92 ERA) will oppose Arizona RHP Brandon Pfaadt (4-1, 4.58 ERA) Thursday night in St. Louis. For the Angels, RHP Grayson Rodriguez (3-3, 8.23 ERA) will face Giants RHP Logan Webb (5-7, 3.87 ERA) Friday night in San Francisco.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By MIKE DiGIOVANNA

Associated Press