Meidroth and Benintendi have a pair of RBI singles apiece as White Sox beat Rangers 4-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Chase Meidroth went 4 for 4 while he and Andrew Benintendi had a pair of run-scoring singles apiece, Anthony Kay pushed through five innings for his first win in more than a month, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Braden Montgomery scored all three times he reached base. Meidroth’s fourth career four-hit game helped the White Sox move out of a tie with Cleveland atop the American League Central as the Guardians lost to Minnesota 10-6.

Texas rookie Cam Cauley hit his first major league homer as the Rangers dropped back to .500 but stayed in first place in the AL West by a half-game over Seattle with the defending division champion Mariners’ second consecutive loss to Cincinnati.

Kay (7-4) allowed five hits and two runs to end a six-start winless streak. The left-hander hit his majors-leading 19th batter to put Cauley on and load the bases with no outs in the fourth. Elias Díaz’s double-play grounder brought home Brandon Nimmo, and Kay preserved a 3-2 lead by striking out Alejandro Osuna.

Four Chicago relievers finished with four hitless innings. Bryan Hudson had two strikeouts in a 1-2-3 ninth for his fourth save.

Tyler Alexander allowed a run for the first time in the left-hander’s fourth start as an opener for Texas. Cal Quantrill (3-3) walked two in the fourth before giving up consecutive RBI singles to Meidroth and Benintendi.

Texas third baseman Josh Jung didn’t start a day after leaving a 10-0 Texas win with tightness in his left calf. Manager Skip Schumaker said Jung has a mild strain but the team is hopeful he will be available for the opener of a four-game home series against the Mariners on Friday night.

Up next

Both teams are off Thursday before playing at home Friday. The White Sox are set to start RHP Davis Martin (9-5, 3.31 ERA) against Houston. Texas is set to go with LHP MacKenzie Gore (6-8, 4.80) against Seattle.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer