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Royals manager Matt Quatraro not with team for game against Tigers due to personal matter

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By AP News
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DETROIT (AP) — Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro was not with the Royals due to a personal matter on Thursday night when they started a series against the Detroit Tigers.

The Royals, who did not give details, said they expect Quatraro back soon.

Paul Hoover was the team’s acting manager for the series-opening game in Detroit, where Vance Wilson was the bench coach and José Alguacil coached third base. They will serve in those roles until Quatraro returns.

During the offseason, Kansas City gave Quatraro a three-year contract extension that runs through 2029 with a team option for 2030. He replaced Mike Matheny after the 2022 season and has led the Royals to a 267-322 record over three-plus seasons.

Kansas City won 82 games last year and 86 in 2024, giving the franchise consecutive winning seasons for the first time in a decade and Quatraro finished second last season in voting for AL Manager of the Year voting. The Royals’ record this season ranks among the worst in the majors.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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