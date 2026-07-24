Outman has 3-run homer and Dingler the go-ahead RBI to lift surging Tigers to 4-3 win over Royals

DETROIT (AP) — James Outman hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning, Dillon Dingler had a tiebreaking double in the eighth and the surging Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Thursday night.

The Tigers have won 14 of 19 games to potentially persuade the franchise to keep Tarik Skubal and make a push for the playoffs, instead of dealing the two-time Cy Young Award winner before the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

Drew Anderson (4-4) gave up one run in the eighth inning and Kyle Finnegan entered with two on and one out in the ninth and got out of the jam with a double play for his second save.

Kansas City’s John Schreiber was an out away from getting out of the seventh with a two-run lead, but Outman hit his 2-2 fastball just over the fence in right field to make it 3-2.

Josh Rojas pulled the Royals into a 3-all tie with an RBI single in the eighth inning. Dingler hit an RBI double off Steven Cruz (2-3) in the home half.

Isaac Collins broke a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the sixth inning and Randy Dobnak threw five scoreless innings for the Royals.

Tiger starter Troy Melton allowed two runs, five hits and four walks over five innings.

Before the game, Skubal said his preference is to finish the season with the Tigers and compete for a championship.

Skubal knows his next start, on Friday night against the Royals, could be his last with the team.

Royals manager Matt Quatraro was not with the team due to a personal matter. The Royals, who did not give details, said they expect Quatraro back soon.

Up next

Skubal (6-5, 2.83 ERA) is scheduled to pitch the second game of the series and LHP Noah Cameron (5-8, 5.27) might start for the Royals.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer