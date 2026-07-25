Athletics play the Twins leading series 1-0

Athletics (44-59, fourth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (51-54, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Mason Barnett (0-0); Twins: TBD

LINE: Twins -144, Athletics +118; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics play the Minnesota Twins leading the series 1-0.

Minnesota is 51-54 overall and 26-26 at home. The Twins have a 37-13 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The Athletics are 44-59 overall and 24-29 on the road. The Athletics rank fourth in the AL with 127 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads the Twins with a .272 batting average, and has 16 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 24 walks and 45 RBIs. Trevor Larnach is 12 for 34 with two home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Shea Langeliers leads the Athletics with 42 extra base hits (19 doubles and 23 home runs). Jacob Wilson is 15 for 42 with a triple, three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .223 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .258 batting average, 7.53 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

INJURIES: Twins: David Festa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Acton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Marco Raya: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cole Sands: 15-Day IL (forearm), Mick Abel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-Day IL (lat), Connor Prielipp: 15-Day IL (finger), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Kurtz: 10-Day IL (thumb), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (knee), Colby Thomas: day-to-day (wrist), Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Kuroda-Grauer: 10-Day IL (testicle), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (finger), Mark Leiter Jr.: 15-Day IL (hip), Justin Sterner: 15-Day IL (knee), Brent Rooker: 60-Day IL (knee), Denzel Clarke: 60-Day IL (foot), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press