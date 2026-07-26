Ty France drives in 3 as the Padres beat the Marlins 7-2, extend Miami skid to 11

MIAMI (AP) — Ty France drove in three runs, JP Sears gave up one hit and struck out three over 3 1/3 innings, and the San Diego Padres extended the Miami Marlins’ losing streak to 11 with a 7-2 win on Saturday.

France hit a two-run single in the third inning and drove in another run with a single in the eighth inning. Gavin Sheets hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh, and Jase Bowen hit a two-run single in the eighth to increase the Padres’ lead to 6-1.

Jake Cronenworth hit a single to score Fernando Tatis Jr. in the ninth. Jackson Merrill went 3 for 4 and scored two runs as the Padres had 11 hits overall.

Sears (3-3) entered the game with two outs in the third inning and walked one.

Esteury Ruiz scored the Marlins’ first run of the game off a sacrifice fly by Otto Lopez in the third. Kyle Stowers hit an RBI single that broke through the gap and into center field with Ruiz on third in the eighth inning.

The Marlins’ last win came against the Mariners before the All-Star break.

Marlins starter Eury Pérez (5-8) pitched seven innings, giving up seven hits and three earned runs. He struck out two and walked one.

Up next

RHP Walker Buehler (6-5, 5.23 ERA) will start for the Padres on Sunday. RHP Janson Junk (4-6, 5.09) will start for the Marlins.

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