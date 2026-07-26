Pallante matches season high with 8 Ks, to lead Cardinals to a 7-0 win over the Reds

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Andre Pallante matched his season high with eight strikeouts in seven strong innings, and the St. Louis Cardinals scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth in a 7-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night.

Pallante (11-6) allowed two hits and a walk, and Gordon Graceffo pitched two innings in relief for St. Louis, which snapped a two-game skid. The Cardinals had lost six of their previous seven games.

Six straight Cardinals reached base with one out in the sixth inning before Nathan Church laid down a safety squeeze bunt that scored Bryan Torres and gave the Cardinals a 7-0 lead.

Iván Herrera hit a two-run double to left field to snap an 0-for-12 skid, Torres lined an RBI single to left field, and Blaze Jordan dribbled a two-run single to right field to end Hunter Greene’s (2-2) night.

Greene allowed seven runs, six earned, on eight hits and two walks over 5 1/3 innings in his fourth start of the season since being activated from the injured list on July 4.

JJ Wetherholt reached base on Elly De La Cruz’s fielding error to lead off the bottom of the first and scored on a single by Burleson to give St. Louis a 1-0 lead.

Cincinnati had won three games in a row and five of seven since the All-Star break.

Up next

Reds LHP Andrew Abbott (5-6, 3.89 ERA) looks to earn his first win since June 20 against Cardinals RHP Kyle Leahy (7-4, 3.59) in Sunday’s series finale.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

By DAVID SOLOMON

Associated Press