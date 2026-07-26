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Mets head into matchup with the Dodgers on losing streak

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By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (67-38, first in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (43-62, fifth in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (4-7, 5.13 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Mets: Freddy Peralta (5-9, 5.01 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -163, Mets +134; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets look to end a three-game losing streak when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

New York is 43-62 overall and 21-30 at home. The Mets have a 30-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles has a 36-19 record on the road and a 67-38 record overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .432 slugging percentage to rank second in the NL.

The teams match up Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Dodgers are ahead 5-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carson Benge has 13 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 40 RBIs while hitting .260 for the Mets. Jared Young is 10 for 27 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 22 home runs while slugging .520. Max Muncy is 7 for 33 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .209 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .224 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Mets: Juan Soto: 10-Day IL (calf), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (forearm), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hand), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Will Smith: 60-Day IL (neck), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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