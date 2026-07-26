Marlins’ losing streak hits franchise-record 12 games with 5-3 loss to Padres

MIAMI (AP) — Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill homered in the eighth inning and the San Diego Padres overcame an early three-run deficit to beat Miami 5-3 on Sunday, extending the Marlins’ losing streak to a franchise-record 12.

Machado also doubled in a run, while Luis Rengifo doubled and singled and Ty France had two singles for the Padres.

The Marlins previously lost 11 straight in June 2011 and on two separate stretches in 1998. Miami has not won since an 8-4 victory over Seattle on June 9.

Down 3-1, the Padres scored four times against reliever Lake Bachar (1-2) in the eighth. Machado hit a tying two-run drive before Merrill’s solo shot put San Diego ahead. Rengifo doubled and scored on Luis Campusano’s single.

Jeers from the crowd of 21,675 were noticeable after the third out that ended the eighth. Miami has not won since a victory over Seattle on July 9.

Wandy Peralta (2-2) got the three outs in the seventh and Adrian Morejon followed with a scoreless eighth before Mason Miller closed for his 27th save.

Marlins reliever Michael Petersen exited with a right forearm contusion after he got the last out in the fifth. Petersen replaced starter Janson Junk following Manny Machado’s RBI double that got the Padres within 3-1. France hit a comebacker that deflected off Petersen’s forearm and toward catcher Joe Mack, who threw France out at first.

Junk allowed one run and seven hits while striking out seven.

San Diego starter Walker Buehler issued consecutive walks to Liam Hicks and Griffin Conine in the second and both ended up scoring to put Miami ahead 2-0. Hicks raced home after he stole third and advanced on catcher Luis Campusano’s throwing error. Graham Pauley’s single scored Conine.

Kyle Stowers increased the lead with a leadoff homer in the third.

Buehler gave up three runs (two earned) and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

Up next

Padres: RHP Michael Kinng (6-7, 3.24) was set to start the opener of a three-game home series against Colorado on Tuesday. … The Marlins begin a three-game home series against Philadelphia on Monday, with RHP Tyler Phillips (2-5, 3.52) scheduled to start the opener.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb