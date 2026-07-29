Orioles rally from 7-0 down to beat Tigers in 12 innings, spoiling Skubal’s possible farewell

DETROIT (AP) — Colton Cowser hit a tiebreaking single in the 12th inning, capping the Baltimore Orioles’ rally from a seven-run deficit to beat the Tigers 10-9 on Wednesday and spoil Tarik Skubal’s possible farewell to Detroit.

Fans gave Skubal, a hot target ahead of Monday’s trade deadline, several standing ovations while he took a shutout into the seventh inning, but Baltimore pounced on the Tigers’ bullpen. The O’s trailed 7-0 after six innings and had been outscored 21-0 in the last 15 innings, but they scored five times in the seventh and twice in the eighth.

Baltimore scored twice in the 11th, but Detroit’s Spencer Torkelson answered with a two-run homer — the 100th of his career — on the first pitch of the bottom of the inning.

Cowser’s two-out grounder up the middle put Baltimore up 10-9 in the 12th, and Grant Wolfram (4-2) got the first two outs in the bottom of the inning.

Andrew Kittredge came in with runners on second and third and retired Eduardo Valencia for his fourth save.

Skubal was one out away from walking off the mound with seven scoreless innings, but his day ended instead on a two-out RBI single by Leody Taveras.

With Skubal in the clubhouse, Baltimore turned one run into five.

Reliever Kyle Finnegan walked Jeremiah Jackson to load the bases, and pinch-hitter Jackson Holliday hit a two-run single to center. After Holliday stole second, Taylor Ward dribbled a two-run single past Torkelson at first, cutting the Tigers lead to 7-5.

Skubal was charged with three runs, with six strikeouts and a walk.

Coby Mayo’s two-run triple tied it with one out in the eighth, but Drew Anderson struck out the next two batters to prevent Baltimore from going ahead.

Up next

Orioles: RHP Brandon Young (8-2, 3.13) is scheduled to start Friday’s opener against Philadelphia.

Tigers: RHP Casey Mize (4-6, 2.70) is Friday’s scheduled starter against the Athletics.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press