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Tristan Peters’ bases-loaded walk in 11th lifts White Sox over Yankees 2-1

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By AP News
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CHICAGO (AP) — Tristan Peters drew a bases-loaded walk in the 11th inning to force in automatic runner Chase Meidroth and the Chicago White Sox edged the Yankees 2-1 on Thursday, beating New York in extra innings for a second straight game.

The White Sox loaded the bases on Munetaka Murakami’s intentional walk and Sam Antonacci’s infield single. Fernando Cruz (4-5) struck out Colson Montgomery after falling behind 3-0 in the count, but then walked Peters on four pitches.

Seranthony Dominguez (4-3) pitched a scoreless 11th for the win as the White Sox took the last two of their four-game series with New York. First-place Chicago moved two games ahead of Cleveland in the AL Central.

The Yankees, who blew an early lead on Wednesday and lost 6-5 in 12 innings, fell 3 1/2 games behind Tampa Bay in the AL East.

Pinch hitter Andrew Benintendi singled in Peters to tie it at 1 in the 10th, after New York had taken a 1-0 lead in the top half. Trent Grisham’s second single of the game drove in automatic runner Anthony Volpe to break a scoreless tie.

Randal Grichuk had two hits for the White Sox.

Chicago starter Sean Burke did not allow a run on three hits, while striking out 10 and walking two, in six innings.

New York starter Ryan Weathers did not allow a run on three hits through seven innings, while striking out four and walking three. He threw 106 pitches.

Burke was solid for an eighth straight outing, and is 4-1 with a 1.43 ERA, 67 strikeouts and nine walks during the stretch.

Murakami singled and has reached base in a career-high 16 straight games.

Up next

Yankees: RHP Will Warren (7-5, 4.41 ERA) faces the Cubs and LHP Shota Imanaga (7-8, 3.72) on Friday.

White Sox: RHP Erick Fedde (5-6, 4.25) starts against Rays RHP Nick Martinez (10-2, 2.45) on Friday at Tampa Bay.

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This story has been updated to correct that the Yankees fell 3 1/2 games behind first-place Tampa Bay.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By MATT CARLSON
Associated Press

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