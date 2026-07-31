Braves overcome 3-run deficit to beat the Nationals 5-4

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. and Mike Yastrzemski homered and the Atlanta Braves overcame a three-run deficit to beat the Washington Nationals 5-4 on Thursday night.

Ozzie Albies’ two-run single in the sixth inning broke a 3-3 tie for the Braves, who managed just four hits. Eight of Atlanta’s last nine games have been decided by one run.

Victor Mederos (1-0) picked up the first win of his four-year career, giving up a run in an inning of work. Dylan Lee worked a perfect eighth and Raisel Iglesias earned a save for the second straight night, giving him 23 on the season.

Daylen Lile hit two of the three solo home runs for the Nationals off Braves starter Grant Holmes. Lile has 13 for the season. The third was by Luis Garcia Jr., who also had a run-scoring triple and was 3 for 5.

The Nationals have hit 48 homers in July. That is one off the franchise for a month of 49 set in September 2012.

Nationals starter Jake Irvin (2-5) made his first start since May 23, when he no-hit the Braves in Atlanta over five innings before going on the injured list the next day.

He retired the first 10 before Acuña lifted a ball into the Braves’ bullpen that cut the Nationals’ lead to 3-1. Irvin gave up five runs in five innings, including a two-run shot to Yastrzemski in the fifth.

The Nationals stranded six runners in scoring position.

Up next

Braves RHP Bryce Elder (6-6, 3.96 ERA) was set to face LHP Foster Griffin (12-2, 2.76) on Friday in the second game of the four-game series.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By BILL TROCCHI

Associated Press