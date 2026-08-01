Diamondbacks score 4 in 8th to beat Guardians 4-1 and move into second in NL wild-card race

CLEVELAND (AP) — Geraldo Perdomo and Gabriel Moreno had back-to-back RBI singles off Erik Sabrowski in a four-run eighth inning, lifting the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 4-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night.

Ketel Marte also singled home a run in the eighth as the Diamondbacks won their third straight game and moved into sole possession of the second wild-card spot in the National League. Arizona, which didn’t advance a runner past second base in the first seven innings, is an NL-best 13-5 since July 9.

Jonathan Loaisiga (3-3) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win. Brandyn Garcia worked the ninth for his third save, wrapping up a combined three-hitter that began with rookie Mitch Bratt throwing five innings.

Guardians starter Tanner Bibee (4-11) allowed two runs and three hits in 7 1/3 innings. Sabrowski entered with two runners aboard and issued a walk to Corbin Carroll before Perdomo and Moreno both delivered.

Carroll scored on Moreno’s base hit when right fielder Angel Martínez committed a fielding error.

Rhys Hoskins gave Cleveland a 1-0 lead in the first, lining the ball off the wall in left field for a single that scored José Ramírez. It snapped an 0-for-15 stretch for the cleanup hitter, who has a .135 batting average since June 4.

Cleveland managed only two hits in the final eight innings, both by Steven Kwan, in losing for the seventh time in nine games. The Guardians remain in possession of the third and final American League wild card.

Moreno extended his on-base streak to 27 games and has reached safely in a franchise-record 46 consecutive starts.

Bratt made his fifth appearance, giving up one run and three hits.

Up next

Diamondbacks LHP Kohl Drake (0-0, 5.00 ERA) faces Guardians LHP Parker Messick (8-6, 2.59) in the second game of the series.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press