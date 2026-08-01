Turang, Bauers hit home runs to back Drohan’s quality start in Brewers’ 6-2 win over Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) —

Brice Turang and Jake Bauers powered a five-run fifth inning with home runs, Shane Drohan struck out seven in six innings, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-2 on Friday night.

Drohan (6-4) allowed two runs on four hits and walked one while delivering his fifth straight start of six innings or more for the NL Central-leading Brewers, who have won nine of 13 games.

Milwaukee reliever Grant Anderson threw a one-two-three seventh and got the first out of the eighth, Abner Uribe retired two batters in the eighth, and closer Trevor Megill retired the side in order with a strikeout in the ninth.

Starter Ryan Johnson (2-6) gave up five runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings for the Angels, who have lost four straight, seven of eight and 19 of 24.

Milwaukee took a 1-0 lead in the second when Bauers and Garrett Mitchell singled and No. 9 batter Cooper Pratt dunked a two-out RBI single to shallow left.

Pratt led off the fifth with a walk and Turang, the leadoff man who leads major league second basemen in OPS (.834), doubles (25), RBIs (68), runs (71) and walks (61), drove an inside cutter from Johnson 398 feet over the wall in left-center for his 16th homer and a 3-0 lead.

Jackson Chourio singled, William Contreras walked with one out, and Johnson was pulled in favor of Angels right-hander Jose Fermin. Bauers then crushed a three-run homer to right, the ball leaving his bat at 110 mph and traveling 424 feet, for a 6-0 lead.

The Halos trimmed the deficit to 6-2 in the bottom of the fifth when Vaughn Grissom singled and Denzer Guzman drove an opposite-field, two-run homer to right-center, his fifth of the season.

Up next

Brewers LHP Robert Gasser (3-4, 4.71 ERA) will oppose Angels RHP Jose Soriano (9-6, 3.29 ERA) on Saturday night.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By MIKE DiGIOVANNA

Associated Press