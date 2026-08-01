Jase Bowen hits 1st career home run and Padres toss combined 2-hitter in 7-0 win over Giants

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jase Bowen hit his first major league homer, Ty France drove in three runs and three San Diego Padres pitchers combined on a two-hitter Friday night in a 7-0 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

San Diego (56-54) sits a game behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the third and final National League wild card.

In the fourth inning, the 25-year-old Bowen launched a 384-foot solo drive to left field that put the Padres up 4-0. France added a two-run single later in the inning before capping the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Manny Machado drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning, and Luis Campusano extended the lead to 2-0 with an RBI single. Xander Bogaerts grounded into a double play that scored Jackson Merrill in the third.

Fernando Tatis Jr. got his 150th career stolen base in the fourth, swiping third for his 26th steal this year.

Bradgley Rodriguez pitched a hitless first inning for the Padres before Yuki Matsui (2-1) took over. He threw 49 pitches in three innings, both career highs, while permitting one hit and striking out two. Germán Márquez earned his first career save, allowing one hit over the final five innings.

Giants starter Carson Whisenhunt (2-2) gave up six runs and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Up next

Giants RHP Tyler Mahle (3-9, 4.96 ERA) is expected to start Saturday against Padres RHP Walker Buehler (6-5, 5.13).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb