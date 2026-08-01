Red Sox All-Star Willson Contreras exits after 95-mph pitch clips his helmet

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boston All-Star Willson Contreras left the game after being hit by a pitch on the side of the helmet in the third inning of the Red Sox’s 9-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.

Contreras was struck by a 95-mph fastball from reliever Will Klein. The first baseman was checked on by the medical staff before taking first base. He had already hit the dirt after Klein’s first pitch of the at-bat.

“He got hit in the ear flap so I think his ear was ringing a little bit,” interim manager Chad Tracy said after the game.

Contreras left the game for precautionary reasons after the Red Sox finished batting.

“He’s had some tests done so far, which have been fine,” Tracy said. “The caveat to that is with stuff like that with the head, you’re worried about concussions, you got to wait, let him sleep. He’s got to get up tomorrow and see how he feels in the morning and do activity. We have to wait and see how he feels.”

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