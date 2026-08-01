Gausman gets first win since May 22, Springer drives in two as Blue Jays beat Cardinals 5-1

TORONTO (AP) — Kevin Gausman pitched 5 2/3 innings for his first win since May 22, George Springer had two hits and drove in a pair, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 on Saturday.

The slumping Cardinals have lost three straight and eight of 10. They’ve scored three runs or fewer in each of their past seven games.

Springer hit an RBI single in the third and added an RBI double in the seventh.

Alejandro Kirk added a two-run single as Toronto won for the sixth time in nine games and extended its winning streak over St. Louis to eight. Kirk went 1 for 2 and walked twice.

The Blue Jays are the first AL team to win eight straight against St. Louis. For the Cardinals, it’s their longest losing streak against a single opponent since dropping nine consecutive meetings with the Mets from April 28, 2024 to May 2, 2025.

Gausman (5-10) snapped an 11-start winless streak by allowing one run and nine hits. The veteran right-hander walked one and struck out four.

The sellout crowd rose for a standing ovation when manager John Schneider replaced Gausman with Braydon Fisher in the sixth. The subject of trade rumors ahead of Monday’s deadline, Gausman tapped his heart in acknowledgment of the cheers as he walked to the dugout.

Shortstop Masyn Winn drove in the Cardinals run with an RBI double off Gausman in the sixth.

Selected from Triple-A Memphis to make his big league debut, Cardinals left-hander Quinn Mathews (0-1) allowed two runs and six hits in five-plus innings. Mathews walked three and struck out three.

Up next

Blue Jays RHP Max Scherzer (1-4, 9.49 ERA) is scheduled to start Sunday against Cardinals LHP Matthew Liberatore (5-8, 5.26).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press