Sánchez strikes out 11, works around walks as Phillies snap 4-game skid with 5-0 win over Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cristopher Sánchez struck out 11 in six innings, helping the Philadelphia Phillies snap their four-game losing streak with a 5-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night.

Sánchez kept the Orioles off the scoreboard despite five walks. Twice, he retired Baltimore’s Leody Taveras with the bases loaded to end an inning.

Sánchez (14-4) allowed just two hits after yielding 35 in 21 1/3 innings in July.

Shane Baz (4-10) gave up a run and six hits in 6 1/3 innings. He was pulled after a 15-pitch battle with Bryson Stott that ended with an infield single.

The Phillies blew a two-run lead in the seventh Friday night and entered the middle game of this series with only a one-game lead for the final wild card in the National League. The bullpen held on this time, and the offense added four runs in the eighth.

With left-handed sluggers Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper due up, the Orioles brought in lefty Grant Wolfram to start the inning, but he walked both those hitters with one out. Then Andrew Kittredge came on and immediately threw a wild pitch, forcing Baltimore to bring the infield in.

Alec Bohm and Brandon Marsh hit consecutive RBI singles, and after a walk and a forceout, Justin Crawford hit a bases-loaded single to score two more runs.

By the time the top of the eighth ended with a strikeout, it had gone on so long everyone seemed to forget how many outs there were. Several seconds elapsed before the Baltimore fielders headed back to the dugout.

Sánchez walked three in the fourth before striking out Taveras. Two walks and a single loaded the bases in the sixth before Taveras grounded out.

The Phillies opened the scoring in the fifth on an RBI single by Bryan De La Cruz.

The Orioles, who entered the day 1 1/2 games behind the final wild card in the American League, honored slugger Chris Davis, pitcher Storm Davis and scout Jim Russo as new members of the team’s Hall of Fame before the game.

Up next

Zack Wheeler (10-2) was set to start the series finale for the Phillies against Kyle Bradish (7-9) on Sunday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer