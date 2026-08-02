Rafaela hits 2 homers as streaking Red Sox take lead in 8th and edge Yamamoto and Dodgers 3-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andruw Monasterio hit a ground-rule double to lead off the eighth and scored the go-ahead run on Connor Wong’s double-play grounder as the streaking Boston Red Sox edged the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 on Saturday night.

After the game, the Dodgers acquired the biggest prize on the trade deadline market, getting two-time reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers for three minor league prospects.

The Red Sox have won four straight, including the first two games of the series against the Dodgers. The Red Sox 13-3 since the All-Star break and 22-4 since the start of July.

The only hits allowed by Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto through seven innings were home runs by Ceddanne Rafaela in the first and third innings. Yamamoto retired 13 consecutive hitters after Rafaela’s second blast.

Monasterio’s double to left field ended Yamamoto’s streak. Monasterio moved to third on Jarren Duran’s bunt single before scoring on Wong’s double-play grounder.

Teoscar Hernández had three hits, including a two-run homer off Boston left-hander Payton Tolle in the second. Tolle allowed two runs on nine hits in six innings. Justin Slaten (2-4) pitched a scoreless seventh.

Red Sox left-hander Aroldis Chapman pitched a perfect ninth for his 27th save.

Yamamoto (11-7) allowed three runs on four hits in eight innings.

The Red Sox held out All-Star first baseman Willson Contreras, who had concussion testing after he was hit by a pitch on the side of his helmet Friday night.

Before the game, Dodgers left-hander Cole Irvin was designated for assignment. Irvin allowed six runs in Friday night’s 9-4 loss to Boston. The Dodgers recalled right-handers Kyle Hurt and Wyatt Mills and placed right-handed pitcher Will Klein on the injured list with right elbow discomfort.

Up next

Red Sox LHP Jake Bennett (6-4, 2.74 ERA) was scheduled to face Dodgers RHP Emmet Sheehan (4-7, 4.95) on Sunday night.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB