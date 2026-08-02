Angels host the Brewers on home losing streak

Milwaukee Brewers (69-41, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (42-69, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 3:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (11-4, 1.58 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 185 strikeouts); Angels: Walbert Urena (6-7, 2.70 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -156, Angels +130; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels take on the Milwaukee Brewers looking to break their six-game home slide.

Los Angeles has a 24-33 record in home games and a 42-69 record overall. Angels hitters are batting a collective .238, which ranks 10th in the AL.

Milwaukee is 69-41 overall and 33-21 on the road. The Brewers have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .400.

The matchup Sunday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has 18 home runs, 76 walks and 40 RBIs while hitting .245 for the Angels. Vaughn Grissom is 11 for 39 with a double, two home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jackson Chourio leads the Brewers with a .273 batting average, and has 20 doubles, 13 home runs, 24 walks and 42 RBIs. Brice Turang is 14 for 38 with two home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .224 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .261 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Angels: Adam Frazier: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yusei Kikuchi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sebastian Rivero: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Brewers: Sal Frelick: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Joel Kuhnel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (forearm), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press