Yastrzemski and Olson hit home runs as Braves top slumping Nationals 4-2 to complete 4-game sweep

ATLANTA (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered and drove in two runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the slumping Washington Nationals 4-2 on Sunday to complete a rare four-game sweep.

The Nationals have lost five straight, including being swept in a four-game series for the first time this season and the first time ever in Atlanta.

Matt Olson also homered as the Braves completed their first four-game sweep since winning four at the Nationals in September 2025.

Atlanta right-hander JR Ritchie was recalled from Triple A Gwinnett. Right-hander Reynaldo López was placed on the 15-day injured list with left knee inflammation.

Ritchie issued a walk and hit Andrés Chapparo on his helmet with a bases-loaded pitch to force in a run in Washington’s two-run fourth. Chapparo completed the inning before he was replaced by Brady House, who made his first career appearance at first base. James Wood’s sacrifice fly also drove in a run.

Dylan Dodd (3-1) threw a scoreless inning in relief of Ritchie. Raisel Iglesias recorded the final three outs for his 24th save.

The Nationals scratched first baseman Luis García Jr., who has been included in trade speculation, about 30 minutes before the first pitch. García remained in the dugout for the game. Chapparo replaced García in the lineup.

Washington right-hander Cade Cavalli gave up a double to Austin Riley in the fifth. Jim Jarvis followed with a grounder that shortstop CJ Abrams fielded before making a high throw that sailed by House for an error, allowing Riley to give Atlanta a 3-2 lead.

Cavalli (8-5) allowed three runs, two earned, in six innings.

Up next

Nationals: Manager Blake Butera said he planned to have a bullpen game for Monday night’s game at Philadelphia unless the team made a trade that changed that plan. An opener has not been announced.

Braves: Atlanta is off Monday. Left-hander Chris Sale (12-6, 2.08 ERA) is scheduled to start Tuesday night’s home game against Miami.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer