Alvarez ties career high in hits, Peña homers and Astros use 4-run 7th inning to sweep Rangers 7-3

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez tied a career high with four hits, Jeremy Peña hit a home run, and the Houston Astros used a four-run seventh inning to pull away from the Texas Rangers 7-3 on Sunday and complete a series sweep.

Cam Smith and LaMonte Wade Jr. hit back-to-back RBI singles to open a decisive seventh inning before Alvarez capped it with a two-run double. Alvarez finished 4 for 5 with three doubles and two RBIs.

Jose Altuve opened the scoring with a one-run single, and Peña extended the lead to 3-0 in the fourth with his 13th homer of the year.

Peter Lambert tossed 5 2/3 innings for Houston, striking out eight and allowing two runs on three hits. Lambert retired the first 12 Rangers in order before his no-hitter bid was broken up with a single in the fifth.

Bryan Abreu (3-3) earned the win after striking out two in 2/3 innings and AJ Blubaugh pitched a hitless ninth for his first save of the season.

The Rangers scored two in the fifth on RBI singles by Evan Carter and Ezequiel Duran. Brandon Nimmo tied the game in the seventh with a solo home run before Houston pulled away.

Texas starter Kumar Rocker gave up three runs on 10 hits and fanned five. Tyler Alexander (1-2) allowed two earned runs — including the go-ahead score.

Rangers’ manager Skip Schumaker and hitting coach Justin Viele were ejected in the loss, while Texas extended its losing streak to a season-high five games.

Up next

Astros: RHP Cristian Javier (1-1, 7.17 ERA) takes the mound for a series opener against the Blue Jays on Monday.

Rangers: Yet to announce a starter for their series opener against the Giants on Monday.

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