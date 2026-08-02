Home plate umpire leaves Tigers-A’s game after taking a foul ball off the mask

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak left the game between the Detroit Tigers and Athletics after taking a foul ball off his mask.

Rehak was hurt with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning on Sunday when A’s outfielder Henry Bolte fouled off a pitch from Keider Montero. The ball hit Rehak squarely in the mask, knocking it to the ground.

Tigers catcher Eduardo Valencia quickly checked on Rehak, who was then attended to by a trainer. After a few minutes, Rehak left the game and there was a brief delay as second base umpire Adam Beck went back to the umpires’ locker room beyond the center-field wall to put on the equipment and take over behind the plate.

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