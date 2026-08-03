Red Sox get All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman from AL East rival Orioles, AP source says

The Boston Red Sox are acquiring All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because deadline deal hadn’t been announced. The 28-year-old Rutschman is hitting .251 with eight home runs and 47 RBIs this season. He earned an All-Star nod for the third time but is currently on the injured list with left wrist inflammation. He’s also dealt with an ankle injury and a concussion this year.

If he can return to the field soon, Rutschman is a significant addition for a Boston team that stormed back into the postseason picture with a 15-game winning streak last month. The Red Sox needed catching help, and their offense is also dealing with injuries to Triston Casas, Trevor Story, Roman Anthony and even the recently acquired Curtis Mead.

The Orioles drafted Rutschman with the No. 1 overall pick in 2019, but unlike Bobby Witt Jr., the second pick that year, he hasn’t signed a long-term contract. Rutschman can become a free agent after next season.

Trading him to an AL East rival is a bitter pill for some Baltimore fans. In many ways, he represented both the success and failure of the past few years for the Orioles. He made his debut in 2022 and the team took off, finishing with a winning record that year and then storming to a 101-win campaign in 2023.

Baltimore made the playoffs in 2024, but Rutschman slumped down the stretch and was unable to rebound in 2025, when the Orioles collapsed to a last-place finish. He’s been better this year but has played in only 67 games. Baltimore is 54-58 and entered Monday 2 1/2 games behind the final playoff spot in the American League.

Samuel Basallo, who has 16 homers this season, now becomes Baltimore’s clear No. 1 catcher. However, the 21-year-old Basallo is currently on the injured list as well.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer