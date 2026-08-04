Orioles host the Angels to start 3-game series

Los Angeles Angels (43-69, fifth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (54-58, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Grayson Rodriguez (0-0); Orioles: TBD

LINE: Orioles -148, Angels +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Los Angeles Angels to start a three-game series.

Baltimore is 30-29 in home games and 54-58 overall. The Orioles are 23-14 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Los Angeles has a 43-69 record overall and an 18-36 record on the road. The Angels are 21-51 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 21 doubles and 23 home runs for the Orioles. Christian Encarnacion-Strand is 10 for 33 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout has 16 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 RBIs for the Angels. Vaughn Grissom is 11 for 38 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .209 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Angels: 2-8, .208 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Colin Selby: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (foot), Samuel Basallo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Bassitt: 60-Day IL (back), Blaze Alexander: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Westburg: 60-Day IL (ucl)

Angels: Adam Frazier: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yusei Kikuchi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sebastian Rivero: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press