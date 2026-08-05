Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
92.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Luis Torrens hits 3-run homer and drives in 4 to lead Mets past Guardians 6-2

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Mets Guardians Baseball

Mets Guardians Baseball

Photo Icon View Photos

CLEVELAND (AP) — Luis Torrens had three hits — including a three-run homer in the second inning — and drove in four runs as the New York Mets defeated the Cleveland Guardians 6-2 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Bo Bichette and rookie Carson Benge also went deep for the Mets, who had dropped their last six games against the Guardians. Benge’s 451-foot drive to center field in the eighth was the longest home run at Progressive Field this season.

Sean Manaea (3-5) allowed two runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out seven in six innings. Nate Lavender worked 1 1/3 hitless innings in his major league debut before Kodai Senga, just shifted to a short-relief role, pitched a scoreless ninth.

Jo Adell had two hits in his Cleveland debut after being acquired from the Los Angeles Angels at Monday’s trade deadline. Steven Kwan extended his on-base streak to 21 games.

Torrens, who was in a 1-for-15 slump, had his first three-hit game this season. The catcher added an RBI single in the fourth off starter Joey Cantillo (8-7), who gave up five runs — two earned — and seven hits in five innings.

The Mets appeared to be going down in order in the second, but a throwing error by Cleveland third baseman Gabriel Arias kept the inning alive. After Jared Young drew a walk, Torrens connected on a fastball down the middle and drove it into the right-field stands to put New York up 3-0.

Bichette led off the third with a first-pitch shot into the bleachers in left-center.

Cleveland stranded 11 and finished 2 for 13 with runners in scoring position. The Guardians had the bases loaded in the first with no outs, but Manaea struck out two, and Travis Bazzana grounded into a forceout.

Up next

Cleveland RHP Tanner Bibee (4-11, 3.81 ERA) had his start moved up one day to Wednesday. RHP Christian Scott (3-3, 2.99) will go for the Mets.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.