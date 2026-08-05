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Ezequiel Duran has 4 RBIs as Rangers beat Giants 5-4 to end season-worst 6-game losing streak

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By AP News
CORRECTION Giants Rangers Baseball

CORRECTION Giants Rangers Baseball

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ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ezequiel Duran drove in four runs, the last on a game-ending double, and the Texas Rangers beat the San Francisco Giants 5-4 on Tuesday night to snap a season-worst six-game losing streak that knocked them out of the AL West lead.

Duran won it with a hit that bounced into the right-field seats, an inning after he lined a one-hopper off that wall for a two-run double that put the Rangers up 4-2. He also had an RBI single in the first inning, a night after going 4 for 4 in the series opener.

Jake Burger, who entered in the top of the ninth as a defensive replacement, led off the bottom of the inning with a double off Dylan Smith (0-4), the sixth Giants pitcher.

San Francisco got even in the ninth when pinch-hitter Bryce Eldridge hit a two-run single off All-Star closer Jacob Latz (3-1). It was Latz’s third blown save in 24 chances this season. He allowed two hits, a walk and a wild pitch.

Corey Seager and Brandon Nimmo both had three hits for Texas. Seager, the two-time World Series MVP who has missed 54 games this year because of three stays on the injured list, is hitting .201 — the first time he’s been over .200 since May 8.

Osleivis Basabe hit a two-run homer with two outs in the Giants seventh off Chase Silseth. The right-hander was making his first home appearance since being acquired in a trade from the Los Angeles Angels last Wednesday.

Silseth took over after starter MacKenzie Gore pitched three-hit ball over six scoreless innings, with four strikeouts and three walks.

Up next

Left-hander Carson Whisenhunt (2-2, 6.63 ERA) is set to pitch for the Giants in the series finale Wednesday. The Rangers hadn’t announced a scheduled starter, but lefty Cody Bradford could make his first start since the end of 2024 after recovering from elbow surgery.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Baseball Writer

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