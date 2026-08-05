Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
81.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Manny Machado has four RBIs, Padres beat D-backs 9-4 to gain ground in NL wild card race

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Padres Diamondbacks Baseball

Padres Diamondbacks Baseball

Photo Icon View Photos

PHOENIX (AP) — Manny Machado had three hits and four RBIs, Randy Vásquez threw six scoreless innings and the San Diego Padres jumped out to a big early lead in a 9-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night.

The Padres won for the ninth time in 11 games, moving one game behind the D-backs for the third and final National League wild-card playoff spot.

Jackson Merrill had three hits and two RBIs, while Jake Cronenworth also had a three-hit night. Vásquez (7-6) gave up just two hits and walked one while striking out one.

The Padres jumped all over All-Star Eduardo Rodríguez in the first inning with leadoff hitter Fernando Tatis Jr. starting the game with a double to left. Machado followed with an RBI double before Merrill and Xander Bogaerts added run-scoring singles for a 3-0 lead.

San Diego extended its advantage to 6-0 in the second, partly because of Arizona’s sloppy defense. Jase Brown reached on a bunt single when there appeared to be confusion on who was covering first base and Ketel Marte’s error on a grounder led to a pair of unearned runs.

Rodríguez (10-4) gave up a season-high seven runs on 11 hits over 5 2/3 innings, though only five of those runs were earned. The left-hander was coming off one of his best outings of the season, when he pitched eight innings in a 3-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Arizona’s Nolan Arenado and James McCann hit two-run homers in the seventh off Germán Márquez to cut the deficit to 8-4. Geraldo Perdomo added two hits.

Up next

Diamondbacks LHP Mitch Bratt (0-1, 5.23 ERA) will start on Wednesday against RHP Casey Mize (4-6, 2.70), who is making his San Diego debut.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By DAVID BRANDT
AP Baseball Writer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.