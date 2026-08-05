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Cody Bradford pitches 4 1/3 effective innings in first outing since 2024 as Rangers blank Giants 6-0

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By AP News
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ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas starter Cody Bradford pitched 4 1/3 effective innings in his first appearance since September 2024, and Justin Foscue’s two-run triple highlighted a four-run third inning as the Rangers beat the San Francisco Giants 6-0 on Wednesday.

Bradford worked around traffic in all but the third inning of his first outing in 679 days following elbow surgery in June 2025. The left-hander allowed five hits and two walks, throwing 70 pitches.

Reliever Tyler Alexander (2-2) got the final two outs of the fifth, leaving two runners on. Alexander struck out three in 1 2/3 innings.

The Rangers (57-58) won the last two games after dropping Monday’s series opener, their season-worst sixth straight loss. The AL West leaders by two games on July 28, they trail first-place Houston by 1 1/2 games.

The Giants (48-67) fell 19 games under .500 for the first time this season, having lost seven consecutive road series. They left 11 men on base, going 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

Bradford was 10-6 with a 4.28 ERA from 2023-24 and made five postseason relief appearances in Texas’ run to the 2023 World Series title.

Five of the first six batters who faced Giants left-hander Carson Whisenhunt (2-3) a second time reached base, including Foscue’s first career triple and doubles by Wyatt Langford and Elias Díaz.

Brandon Nimmo drove in two runs, including a homer sliced down the left field line in the fifth off Carson Seymour.

Whisenhunt has allowed 14 earned runs in 11 2/3 innings in his last three starts.

It was Texas’ 10th shutout this season. San Francisco was shut out for the 11th time.

Up next

Rangers RHP Nathan Eovaldi (10-9, 4.31 ERA) will pitch on Friday against visiting Baltimore. The Giants didn’t announce a starter for Friday’s home game vs. Detroit.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

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