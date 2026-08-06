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Massey leads off 7th with go-ahead HR, Cameron has 9 Ks as Royals beat Twins 2-1

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By AP News
Twins Royals Baseball

Twins Royals Baseball

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KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Michael Massey led off the seventh inning with a go-ahead home run, Noah Cameron had nine strikeouts in eight innings of one-run ball and the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Massey hit a 422-foot shot off reliever A.J. Minter (1-2) to right center. Massey went 2 for 3 and scored twice.

The Royals have won nine of their last 10 games at Kauffman Stadium, the best home record in the MLB since July 5.

Kyle Isbel hit a sacrifice fly — Kansas City’s AL-leading 39th this season — in the sixth.

Cameron (6-8), who struck out the last five batters he faced, gave up two hits and walked one. Steven Cruz pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save this season.

Twins starter Dean Kremer allowed one run and three hits in five innings.

The Royals beat Minnesota 8-2 in the series opener Tuesday night to snap a four-game skid.

Josh Bell walked to leadoff the fourth inning, moved to third base on a single by Royce Lewis and scored when Victor Caratini grounded into a double play to give Minnesota a 1-0 lead. Lewis extended his hit streak to a career-high 10 games, the longest such streak by a Twin is season, and has reached base safely in a career-long 16 straight.

Up next

Twins RHP Bailey Ober (7-3, 4.45 ERA) was set to start the series finale Thursday against RHP Michael Wacha (5-8, 3.51).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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