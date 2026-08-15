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Joshua Báez first player to homer in first 3 at-bats in the majors, leads Cardinals past Cubs 8-4

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By AP News
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CHICAGO (AP) — Joshua Báez became the first player to hit three home runs in his first three at-bats in the major leagues, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to an 8-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

The 23-year-old left fielder, called up from Triple-A Memphis earlier in the day, hit the first pitch he saw into the Wrigley Field bleachers, then homered in his next two at-bats. He also drove in five runs.

Blaze Jordan and Alec Burleson added solo home runs to help the Cardinals win a day after dropping the opener of the three-game series.

Báez is the first St. Louis player to homer in his first career plate appearance since Lane Thomas in June 2019.

Michael Conforto hit a three-run homer for the Cubs, who had won nine of 11.

Michael McGreevy (5-9) allowed three runs — all unearned — on five hits and two walks while striking out six in the first six innings to win for the first time since July 8.

Báez tagged Matthew Boyd (8-2) for all three homers. He drove his first, a two-run shot, deep into the left-center field bleachers in the first inning.

Conforto’s home run tied the game at 3-all in the second, but Báez led off the fourth and sent a full-count pitch down the left-field line, then went down the opposite side in the sixth for another two-run homer.

Jordan’s home run was the end of day for Boyd, who allowed seven runs on five hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out two.

Burleson homered off Colin Rea in the eighth.

Up next

The series ends Sunday afternoon when the Cardinals send Hunter Dobbins (2-3, 3.40 ERA) against fellow right-hander Edward Cabrera (5-4, 5.10). Cabrera (left hamstring strain) will be making his first start since June 23.

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See AP’s full MLB coverage here

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