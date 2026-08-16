Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
92.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

De La Cruz hits go-ahead single, Phillies overcome five-run deficit to beat Minnesota 7-5

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Phillies Twins Baseball

Phillies Twins Baseball

Photo Icon View Photos

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run single in the eighth inning and the Philadelphia Philles overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins 7-5 on Sunday and sweep the three-game series.

Alec Bohm hit a three-run home run as Philadelphia won for the fifth time in seven games.

Brooks Lee hit a grand slam, and Kody Clemens also homered for Minnesota, which fell to 4-10 in August.

Down 5-0, Bohm hit a three-run home run as part of a four-run sixth inning.

A bloop RBI single by Bohm made it 5-all in the eighth before a roller by De La Cruz snuck between first baseman Royce Lewis and the bag to plate two more runs.

Andrew Morris (4-4) allowed all three eighth-inning runs. He’d allowed two earned runs in 28 1/3 innings over his previous 27 appearances since June 12.

Orion Kerkering (7-1) tossed a 1-2-3 seventh inning for the win. Jhoan Duran earned his 26th save with a scoreless ninth.

Philadelphia won the first two games of this series 7-1 and 9-1, but Andrew Painter’s control issues quickly put the Phillies in a hole.

With two outs and nobody on in the first, Painter allowed two singles and walked a batter. Lee followed with a grand slam to right field, one pitch after he pulled a would-be grand slam just foul.

Clemens homered in the third to make it 5-0.

Phillies shortstop Trea Turner was available but did not play. He left Saturday’s game after fouling a ball off his right knee.

Up next

Phillies: Cristopher Sánchez (15-4, 2.54 ERA) starts Monday at home against Miami RHP Janson Junk (6-7, 4.41).

Twins: RHP Bailey Ober (7-4, 4.64) starts Monday to kickoff a series against Braves LHP Martín Pérez (8-6, 2.96).

___

See AP’s full MLB coverage here

By MIKE COOK
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.