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Guardians’ rookie outfielder Chase Delauter leaves game vs. Padres due to left hamstring tightness

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By AP News

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians rookie outfielder Chase Delauter was taken out before the third inning of Sunday’s game against the San Diego Padres due to mild left hamstring tightness.

Delauter started the game in right field. He popped out to shortstop Xander Bogaerts in the first inning but also made a catch on a ball hit near the warning track by Manny Machado in the first inning.

The 24-year old Delauter has been Cleveland’s most consistent hitter throughout the season. He is second among AL rookies in RBIs (57), fifth in home runs (13) and eighth in batting average (.286),

Delauter is also batting .339 (19 for 56) with two home runs and six RBI’s this month. He has recorded two hits or more in seven of Cleveland’s 14 games in August and had a 13-game on-base streak snapped.

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