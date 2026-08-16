Noah Cameron dazzles with a 1-hitter as the Royals shut out the Angels 3-0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Noah Cameron pitched a one hitter, Michael Massey and Bobby Witt Jr. hit home runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 on Sunday.

Cameron (7-8) struck out eight and walked one, throwing 115 pitches in nine innings. He gave up his only hit in the seventh, when Angels first baseman Vaughn Grissom singled high over the head of Witt.

Cameron retired his first 15 batters before issuing a leadoff walk to Oswald Peraza in the sixth. Peraza advanced on Travis d’Arnaud’s groundout before Josh Lowe struck out swinging and Zach Neto bounced to second.

He struck out Mike Trout leading off the seventh before Grissom’s single.

Massey hit a solo home run in the fourth inning for the Royals, followed by Witt’s home run in the fifth to make it 2-0. Carter Jensen hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Ryan Johnson (2-7) pitched 5 1/3 innings for the Angels, giving up five hits. He struck out four, walked two and finished with two earned runs.

Up next

Royals: Host the Athletics in a four-game series starting on Monday. RHP Michael Wacha (5-8, 3.46 ERA) starts for the Royals against Athletics RHP Mason Barnett (1-3, 6.16).

Angels: Visit the Houston Astros for a three-game series on Tuesday. RHP George Klassen (1-1, 5.52) starts for the Angels. RHP Cristian Javier (1-3, 6.68) starts for the Astros.

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