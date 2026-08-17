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Alec Burleson and a stout bullpen lead the Cardinals over the Reds 2-1 in Game 1 of doubleheader

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By AP News
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CINCINNATI (AP) — Alec Burleson delivered a two-run double early and four St. Louis relievers turned in perfect innings late, helping the Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 in the first game of a doubleheader Monday.

The Cardinals won for the 10th time in 14 games as they try to chase an NL wild-card playoff spot.

Burleson put them ahead for good in the first inning with a double down the right-field line that scored Joshua Báez and Iván Herrera. Báez, who became the first player to hit three home runs in his first three at-bats in the major leagues on Saturday, was hitless for the second consecutive day since his record-setting debut.

Left-hander Quinn Mathews, making his second career start, allowed one run in four innings — a homer in the fourth by Dane Myers, who had two of the Reds’ three hits. Matthews gave way to a stout bullpen that allowed just one hit over the final five frames. He allowed two hits and three walks and struck out seven.

Luis Gastelum (3-2), Gordon Graceffo and George Soriano pitched three-up, three-down innings. Ryne Stanek followed with a scoreless eighth and All-Star closer Riley O’Brien struck out the side in the ninth for his NL-leading 31st save.

Kent Emanuel (0-1) gave up two runs on five hits in five innings. Cincinnati selected the contract of the 34-year-old left-hander from Triple-A Louisville to make the start.

Up next

Cardinals RHP Andre Pallante (12-6, 3.46 ERA) will start the nightcap, with RHP Rhett Lowder (4-8, 5.15 ERA) going for the Reds.

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See AP’s full MLB coverage here

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