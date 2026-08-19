Jo Adell erupts for a career-high 6 RBIs, 455-foot homer as the Guardians crush the Giants 8-1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jo Adell set a career high with six RBIs and hit a 455-foot, three-run homer in the first inning as the Cleveland Guardians defeated the San Francisco Giants 8-1 Tuesday night.

Adell and José Ramírez had three hits apiece for the Guardians, who won for only the fifth time in 15 games this month.

Foster Griffin (14-4) became the fourth big-league pitcher with at least 14 wins this season after he allowed one run in six innings.

San Francisco’s Bryce Eldridge homered for the second straight game. The Giants have dropped five of their last six.

It was a bounce-back game for Adell, who came into the game batting .167 (7 for 42) since being acquired by the Guardians at the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

Steven Kwan got a leadoff walk and Ramírez had a base hit before Adell connected on a elevated changeup from Giants starter Carson Whisenhunt (3-4) on a 2-2 count and put it five rows from the top of the bleachers in left field to give the Guardians a 3-0 lead. The 455-foot blast is the longest in Adell’s seven-year career, surpassing the 454-foot homer he hit in Kansas City last year while with the Los Angeles Angels.

Adell extended Cleveland’s lead to 5-1 in the second when he lined a single to center to drive in Kwan and Ramírez for the second straight inning. He also had a RBI base hit in the fourth.

Eldridge led off the second with a solo shot to center. San Francisco had the bases loaded with one in the third before Andrew Knizner hit into a double play.

Whisenhunt went four innings and gave up seven runs (six earned).

Home plate umpire Jordan Baker came out before the top of the fifth inning due to concussion symptoms after taking a foul ball off the mask earlier in the game.

Up next

Cleveland lefty Parker Messick (9-7, 2.59 ERA) makes his seventh interleague start of the season. LHP Matt Wilkinson, who San Francisco got in the Patrick Bailey trade with the Guardians earlier this season, will make his MLB debut.

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By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer