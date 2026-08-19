Umpire Jordan Baker out of Giants-Guards game due to concussion symptoms after foul ball hits mask

CLEVELAND (AP) — Home plate umpire Jordan Baker came out before the top of the fifth inning of the San Francisco Giants game against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night due to concussion symptoms after taking a foul ball off the mask earlier in the game.

Major League Baseball said in a statement that Baker is being evaluated under its concussion protocols.

Baker took a foul ball off the mask during an at-bat by San Francisco’s Andrew Knizner during the second inning. He remained in the game for two more innings and was routinely checked by trainers before coming out after four innings.

The game was delayed for 12 minutes so Rob Drake could move from third base to home plate. It was a three-man crew for the rest of the game, with Steven Jaschinski moving from second to third and Stu Scheurwater staying at first.

MLB said Baker’s status and the possibility of calling in another umpire for the remainder of the series will be determined overnight. San Francisco and Cleveland play Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon.

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