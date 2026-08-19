Rookie George Klassen dazzles with 7 scoreless innings as Angels beat AL West-leading Astros 3-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie George Klassen allowed one hit in a career-high seven scoreless innings and Josh Lowe homered to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 3-1 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

Klassen (2-1), who was making his fifth career start, also set a career mark by striking out seven. He allowed only a first inning single to Jose Altuve.

Cam Smith hit a solo homer off José Fermin with no outs in the eighth to cut the lead to 3-1. But Ben Joyce pitched a scoreless ninth to get his third save and send the AL West leaders to their third straight loss.

Houston starter Cristian Javier (1-4) allowed five hits and two runs in four innings.

The Angels scored all three of their runs with two outs for their second win in three games.

Los Angeles had runners on first and second with two outs in the third when an RBI single by Nolan Schanuel made it 1-0.

Lowe extended the lead to 2-0 with his shot to the seats in left field with two outs in the fourth.

The Angels got things going again with two outs in the fifth when Schanuel singled to right field. Zach Neto followed with an RBI double that left Los Angeles up 3-0.

Isaac Paredes walked with two outs in the first before Altuve’s single, but Klassen struck out Daulton Varsho to end the inning. The Astros didn’t have another baserunner until Paredes walked to start the fourth. Klassen walked Altuve with no outs in the seventh, but retired the next three batters, with two strikeouts, to end his night.

Up next

Houston RHP Ethan Pecko will make his major league debut against Angels RHP Walbert Ureña (8-8, 2.67 ERA) when the series continues Wednesday night.

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By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer