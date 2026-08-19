The Rangers beat the Nationals 5-0 behind Cal Quantrill’s 7 innings, Foscue’s homer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cal Quantrill gave up four hits in seven innings, Justin Foscue hit a home run, and the Texas Rangers beat the Washington Nationals 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Quantrill (5-4) struck out five and did not issue a walk.

Foscue hit a 400-foot home run over the left field wall in the second inning to give Texas a 2-0 lead.

Wyatt Langford scored the first run of the game on Jake Burger’s double-play groundout in the first.

The Rangers added three more runs in the third.

Langford scored on Brandon Nimmo’s fielder’s choice to make it 3-0. The Nationals challenged the call, but the decision was upheld after a review. Corey Seager scored after Foscue was walked with the bases loaded and Corey Freeman hit an RBI single to make it 5-0.

The Nationals came close to scoring in the eighth inning after Nasim Nuñez singled and pinch-hitter Andrés Chaparro hit a ground-rule double to put runners in scoring position with two outs. Jakob Junis came in to pitch and struck out José Tena on three pitches to end the inning and leave the runners stranded.

Nationals starter Jackson Kent (0-1) pitched 3 2/3 innings, giving up eight hits and five earned runs. He struck out and walked three.

Trevor Williams pitched the next 3 1/3 innings, striking out five. Washington has now lost five straight games.

Up next

RHP Cade Cavalli (10-5, 3.36 ERA) will start on the mound for the Nationals on Wednesday. RHP Jacob DeGrom (8-8, 3.95) will start for the Rangers in his first appearance since being listed as day-to-day on Aug. 14 with right triceps fatigue.

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