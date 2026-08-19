Witt caps Royals’ rally in the ninth with the winning hit in a 4-3 victory over the Athletics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. drove in the winning run with a two-out single in the ninth after pinch-hitter Tyler Tolbert hit a tying two-run single, giving the Kansas City Royals a 4-3 victory over the Athletics on Tuesday night.

Trailing 3-1, the Royals loaded the bases with one out in the ninth on a catcher’s interference call, a single and a walk. Tolbert batted for Kyle Isbel and grounded a single into left off Hogan Harris (3-2) to tie it. Elvis Alvarado replaced Harris and got Isaac Collins to line out before Witt blooped a single into left for the Royals’ sixth walk-off win of the season.

The Athletics took an early lead as Zack Gelof drew a first-inning walk, and Jonah Heim drew another to load the bases. Then, Tommy White knocked in the game’s first run with a single to left. A second runner nearly scored, but was thrown out at the plate.

Athletics left-hander Brady Basso exited the game after just one out in the third inning. He gave up two hits and recorded one strikeout in his short, 32-pitch outing.

Jack Perkins inherited one baserunner when he took over, but caught Carter Jensen stealing second. The Royals flew out to end the inning. Perkins also worked around a leadoff walk in the fourth. Perkins held Kansas City to one hit and struck out four in 3 2/3 innings.

Royals left-hander Daniel Lynch IV also made a short appearance. He was replaced before the fifth inning by righty Mason Black.

The Athletics struck again in the sixth, when Jeff McNeil hit RBI single to left field. Lawrence Butler drew a walk to load the bases and Max Muncy pushed across a run with the team’s fifth walk.

Jac Caglianone led off the seventh with a double, then scored on Vinnie Pasquantino’s double. Caglianone and Pasquantino each had two hits.

Royals right-hander Carlos Duran (1-0) earned the win with a scoreless ninth.

Next up

The Athletics have not yet announced who will pitch Wednesday against Royals right-hander Seth Lugo (5-7, 4.59).

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