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Athletics bring back LHP Jeffrey Springs from a hip injury to start at Kansas City

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By AP News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Athletics activated left-hander Jeffrey Springs, who had been out with an injured right hip, from the 15-day injured list and started him in Wednesday night’s game at Kansas City.

Springs gave up five hits and two runs in 5 2/3 innings, leaving the game with a 5-2 lead over the Royals. Kansas City rallied to win 9-7.

Springs is 3-11 with a 6.02 ERA this season, with 89 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings. He has given up 29 home runs, highest in the American League.

Right-hander Seth Johnson was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room on the roster.

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